Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency appreciated 2 paise to open at 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday.

Rupee closed at 81.99 on Wednesday.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.7500, resistances are at 82.0600 and 82.1500, Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.