Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 2 paise to open at 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday.
Rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar. The local currency appreciated 2 paise to open at 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday. Rupee closed at 81.99 on Wednesday. Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.7500, resistances are at 82.0600 and 82.1500, Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
