Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 2 paise to open at 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday.

11 May 2023, 9:40 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
The local currency appreciated 2 paise to open at 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday.

Rupee closed at 81.99 on Wednesday.

Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.7500, resistances are at 82.0600 and 82.1500, Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.

