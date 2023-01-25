ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
81.72.
The rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.The local currency opened at 81.62, appreciating 10 paise from its Tuesday close of 81.72. "Dollar-rupee pair is finding support around 81.35-81.10 levels, while resistance is placed around 81.85-82.05 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president—commodities, at Mehta Equities in a market note. "We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.35-81.85, either side breakout of t...
"Dollar-rupee pair is finding support around 81.35-81.10 levels, while resistance is placed around 81.85-82.05 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president—commodities, at Mehta Equities in a market note.
"We suggest closely watching the levels of 81.35-81.85, either side breakout of the range could give further directions," he said.
