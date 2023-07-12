Rupee’s Plunging Volatility Leaves Investors Guessing RBI Moves

“Fixed-income investors are basically looking for ways to trade the Goldilocks environment in India and the clearest way for those that believe dollar can weaken also is to go long the rupee,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, who is back from a recent client trip to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. “Traders clearly want higher vols, even as investors are still willing to wait longer for RBI to let go of rupee.”