Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
The rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local rupee depreciated 11 paise to open at Rs 83.05 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at Rs 82.94 on Friday. Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.95-82.97, as compared with Rs 82.93 in the previous session.The brokerage expected the domestic currency to trade between Rs 82.70 and Rs 83.15 on Monday.
