Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 82.64 against the greenback on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar.The local currency opened little changed at 82.64 against the greenback on Tuesday. It closed at 82.63 on Monday, as per Bloomberg data."The U.S. dollar index paused in its rally and steadied near 104.20 as a U.S. debt ceiling deal lifted risk appetite in the world markets and dented the safe haven appeal of the dollar," ICICI Securities said in a note. "However, the dollar remaine...
It closed at 82.63 on Monday, as per Bloomberg data.
"The U.S. dollar index paused in its rally and steadied near 104.20 as a U.S. debt ceiling deal lifted risk appetite in the world markets and dented the safe haven appeal of the dollar," ICICI Securities said in a note.
"However, the dollar remained calm yesterday amid a US bank holiday," it said.
