Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar amid softness in the greenback even as the surge in U.S. treasury yields cooled.

The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.94 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 82.95 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

ICICI Direct Research said expectations of a pause in Federal Reserve interest rates at the September meeting may restrict the dollar index from moving beyond 105.20.

"Meanwhile, investors will keep an eye on this week’s key inflation numbers, which may provide more clues for the future interest rate path. USD/INR may appreciate towards Rs 82.80 as long as it trades below Rs 83.20," the brorkerage said in a Sept. 11 note.