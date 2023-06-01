Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar as global risk sentiment improved after the passage of the U.S. debt ceiling bill.

The local currency appreciated 25 paise to open at Rs 82.48 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The rupee closed at 82.73 on Wednesday.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 82.600 to Rs 82.6200 given that optimism has returned to the markets after the U.S. House passed the U.S. debt ceiling bill.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade in the 82.5500–82.7500 range on Thursday.