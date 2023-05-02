Rupee Appreciates Against The Greenback

Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT
The local currency strengthened about 8 paise to open at 81.75 against the greenback on Tuesday.It closed at 81.83 on Friday.Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.6500 and 81.5500, and resistances are at 81.8700 and 81.9200, Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note on Tuesday.
The local currency strengthened about 8 paise to open at 81.75 against the greenback on Tuesday.
It closed at 81.83 on Friday.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.6500 and 81.5500, and resistances are at 81.8700 and 81.9200, Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note on Tuesday.