Ruchir Sharma Says Look For Bluebirds In Global Gloom

NDTV: And as you are saying your data shows that in this long grind ahead government stimulus or rescues increased sharply leading to shorter and fewer recessions. Look at your data on stimulus as a percentage of GDP, used to be 1% in 1990, right now it's 46% this time. Amazing change.

Ruchir Sharma: Yes, but the only downside of this is it's going to be made earlier because it's so much stimulus, so much intervention, are we keeping too many inefficient companies alive?

Are we not allowing the natural process to play itself out where a lot of zombie companies that are deadwood gets cleaned from the system, so that's the downside.

But the long grind that I'm forecasting now refers to something a bit different. Which the issue is that we being in this era now, as I said that as you had declining inflation and you kept getting lower and lower interest rates and the government's what's able to stimulate and also cut short recessions, the problem now is that inflation I think is likely to remain stickier, inflation has peaked and is coming off in many parts of the world.

But the 2% inflation that we had for much of the developed world are as likely to be more like 4%. Why? Because the demographics have shifted, the people's attitude towards work has shifted, so even now if you look at it the global economy has been slowing down and yet unemployment rates around the world are close to record lows, so it's very hard to get people to come back into the labour force.

A lot of people are still living off a lot of the stimulus that was put doing the pandemic. In fact, some research shows that nearly half of that excess savings that people built-up because of the massive stimulus following the pandemic is still sitting in people's bank accounts, so you know, like the whole idea being that, that provides a cushion, so the problem is that it delays inevitable, which is that you have so much monetary tightening and yet the global economy has been relatively resilient so far, but the problem is that once those savings run out and then the recovery time starts, the recovery may also be soft and the shape may look like a long smile rather than...