Ruble Sinks to 100 Per Dollar as Sanctions Choke Russia

“The weakening of the ruble is the result of the international screws tightening around the Russian economy, but also the cost of keeping the economy going,” said Erik Meyersson, chief emerging-market strategist at SEB AB in Stockholm. “Nobody wants to hold rubles, and the limited supply of foreign exchange from exporters weighs on the currency. Meanwhile, the current account has been weakening, amid surging imports and lower export revenues, which further adds pressure.”