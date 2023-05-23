BQPrimeBusiness NewsRs 2,000 Notes Exchange Window Opens Today — Live Updates
Rs 2,000 Notes Exchange Window Opens Today — Live Updates

Catch the live updates from bank branches across India here.

23 May 2023, 8:51 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Rs 2,000 denomination notes are shown in an arranged photograph in Mumbai, India. (Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
Rs 2,000 denomination notes are shown in an arranged photograph in Mumbai, India. (Photo: BQ Prime)

Bank Branches Start Opening In Mumbai's Ghatkopar Region

Bank branches have started opening in the suburban region of Mumbai's Ghatkopar, however, there is no line or crowd as of now.

Rs 2,000 Notes Exchange Window Opens Today

Banks will open exchange windows for Rs 2000 banknotes on Tuesday, May 23, four days after the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of the denomination from circulation.

The facility to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes for smaller denominations will remain in effect till Sept. 30.

The Rs 2,000 notes—currently the highest denomination in circulation—will remain legal tender even after the 134-day window ends, the RBI has assured. Apart from bank branches, people can avail of the exchange facility at 19 regional offices of the RBI, which have issue departments and business correspondents.

Notes worth Rs 20,000 can be exchanged via bank branches in one go, whereas there is a daily limit of Rs 4,000 per account holder for exchange through business correspondents.

Rolled out after the 2016 demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, printing of the Rs 2,000 notes was stopped in 2018–19 as part of the central bank's plan to phase it out.

