Rs 2,000 Note Withdrawal: Myths Vs Facts

On Friday, the RBI made an announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, the public has been given time until September 30 to either deposit these notes into their bank accounts or exchange them at banks. It is important to note that the existing Rs 2,000 notes in circulation will remain legal tender.

To ensure convenience in operations and prevent disruption to regular banking activities, the RBI has specified that the exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes for notes of other denominations can be done at any bank. This exchange can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, starting from May 23, 2023.