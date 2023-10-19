RPG Lifesciences Q2 Performance Due To Favourable Product Mix, Says MD Yugal Sikri

RPG Lifesciences Ltd. reported a robust second quarter on the back of cost efficiency measures and a favourable product mix, according to Managing Director Yugal Sikri.

RPG Life Sciences Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 13.94% at Rs 153.6 crore versus Rs 134.8 crore.

Ebitda rises 25.42% to Rs 37.3 crore versus Rs 29.7 crore.

Margin at 24.28% versus 22.05%

Net profit is up 29.49% at Rs 25.9 crore versus Rs 19.9 crore.

The margin improvement seen in the quarter is not just from their domestic formulation business—which is leaning more towards specialty, chronic portfolios—but from their international formulation and active pharmaceutical ingredient product sales, Sikri said.

The current margin level is broadly sustainable, and it's expected to continue, he said. However, there may be a little change due to product mix, but mostly it's the structural factors—at the organisational level, management level, distribution level, sales hygiene level, and product level—that are here to stay, Sikri said.

In terms of the formulation business, while the Indian pharmaceutical market in the first half of the fiscal reported 8% growth with pressure on volume, RPG Lifesciences registered a volume growth of upwards of 6% and an overall growth of 16% in the same period, he said.