Royal Enfield Unveils Electric Himalayan In Milan
Designed on the original Himalayan, the Electric Himalayan ‘Testbed’ is aimed at 'sustainable adventure on two-wheels', it said.
Royal Enfield has unveiled its first electric motorcycle concept in what can be seen as the next chapter of its century-long motorcycling history.Designed on the original Himalayan, the Electric Himalayan 'Testbed' is aimed at "sustainable adventure on two wheels," the Chennai-based motorcycle maker said during the unveiling at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan on Tuesday."The Electric Himalayan Testbed is much more than a design concept...
Royal Enfield has unveiled its first electric motorcycle concept in what can be seen as the next chapter of its century-long motorcycling history.
Designed on the original Himalayan, the Electric Himalayan ‘Testbed’ is aimed at “sustainable adventure on two wheels,” the Chennai-based motorcycle maker said during the unveiling at the EICMA Motor Show in Milan on Tuesday.
“The Electric Himalayan Testbed is much more than a design concept. For us, this is our vision and a glimpse of what to expect from us in the future,” said Mario Alvisi, chief growth officer of electric vehicles at Royal Enfield.
The concept follows Royal Enfield’s investment in Stark Future in December last year.
(This is a developing story.)
