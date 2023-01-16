Royal Enfield Launches Super Meteor 650 Starting At Rs 3.49 Lakh

Royal Enfield, the motorcycle arm of Eicher Motors Ltd., has launched the Super Meteor 650 cruiser at a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The model is the third motorcycle built on the Chennai-based automaker's 650 cc platform after Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Bookings for the Super Meteor 650 are now open. Deliveries will start from Feb. 1.

"There is a big gap in the middleweight space, and this is where we want to do something special," Siddhartha Lal, managing director at Royal Enfield, said at the launch on Monday. "People who are not that interested in cruisers may take a look at this."

The Super Meteor is going to be made available in all markets where Royal Enfield currently has a presence, Lal said.

At the heart of the Super Meteor 650 is the parallel-twin, air-oil-cooled 648 cc engine that delivers 47 BHP of power to the throttle and sends 52.5 NM of torque to the rear wheel. And it comes with by LED lights at either end.

The motorcycle is suspended on 43-mm upside-down forks—a first for Royal Enfield—and twin shocks at the rear. Alloy wheels, shod in CEAT rubber, finally make an appearance on the 650 cc line-up as a standard fitment. The twin, straight exhaust pipes and forward-set footpegs complete the cruiser look.

In terms of equipment, the Super Meteor 650 comes with a single-pod instrument console and a USB port. The proprietary Tripper navigation pod is an optional extra.

Aimed at highway riders and city commuters alike, the Super Meteor 650 is available in two variants—Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer—and a total of seven colourways. Buyers can also choose to customise their motorcycles using an exhaustive catalogue of optional accessories.

The Super Meteor launch keeps up Royal Enfield's promise to launch one motorcycle every quarter for seven years. That started with the Meteor 350's launch in November 2020. Since then, the maker of the iconic Bullet has launched the Scram 411, an updated Himalayan, the new iterations of its bread-and-butter Classic 350 motorcycles and the Hunter 350.

An electric motorcycle is also said to be in the works . Eicher Motors recently invested €50 million for a 10.35% stake in Spain's Stark Future SL, a maker of electric dirt bikes.

On Monday, shares of Eicher Motors fell 0.63% on the BSE compared with a 0.28% decline in benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.