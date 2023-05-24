Route Mobile Targets Billion-Dollar Revenue In 3-4 Years On Cloud, AI Push

Route Mobile Ltd. is on track to achieve a billion-dollar revenue run rate in the next three to four years, as communications platform-as-a-service increasingly becomes the backbone of the enterprise communications ecosystem.

The confidence is reflected in the guidance for fiscal 2024.

The Mumbai-based CPaaS firm expects to grow at 20% in FY24, with operational profitability coming in at 12.5–13%, even as the wider technology industry is likely to dawdle in a slump brought on by the prospect of a recession in the U.S. and a prolonged war in Europe.

"Some aspects of the business are definitely experiencing headwinds, largely around promotional spends, but having said that, because of Covid, a lot of things have become more structural in the digital ecosystem," Gautam Badalia, chief strategy officer at Route Mobile, told BQ Prime during a post-earnings interaction.

"CPaaS is increasingly becoming the backbone of the enterprise ecosystem as that's where all the critical communication—be it transactions, customer engagements—are housed," he said. "The world is moving to CPaaS use cases in a big way—right from text messages to chatbots."