Route Mobile Targets Billion-Dollar Revenue In 3-4 Years On Cloud, AI Push
Route Mobile has pegged its revenue growth at 20%, with margin at 12.5-13% in FY24, Chief Strategy Officer Gautam Badalia says.
Route Mobile Ltd. is on track to achieve a billion-dollar revenue run rate in the next three to four years, as communications platform-as-a-service increasingly becomes the backbone of the enterprise communications ecosystem.
The confidence is reflected in the guidance for fiscal 2024.
The Mumbai-based CPaaS firm expects to grow at 20% in FY24, with operational profitability coming in at 12.5–13%, even as the wider technology industry is likely to dawdle in a slump brought on by the prospect of a recession in the U.S. and a prolonged war in Europe.
"Some aspects of the business are definitely experiencing headwinds, largely around promotional spends, but having said that, because of Covid, a lot of things have become more structural in the digital ecosystem," Gautam Badalia, chief strategy officer at Route Mobile, told BQ Prime during a post-earnings interaction.
"CPaaS is increasingly becoming the backbone of the enterprise ecosystem as that's where all the critical communication—be it transactions, customer engagements—are housed," he said. "The world is moving to CPaaS use cases in a big way—right from text messages to chatbots."
The company's fourth-quarter performance underscores the bullishness.
Net profit of the cloud communications platform rose 21.85% over the previous three months to Rs 104.05 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing. That came on the back of revenue that increased 2.32% sequentially to Rs 1,008.66 crore.
Route Mobile Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue rises 2.32% to Rs 1,008.66 crore.
Earnings before interest and taxes up 7.94% at Rs 110.74 crore.
EBIT margin at 10.97% versus 10.40% in the third quarter.
Net profit up 21.85% to Rs 104.05 crore.
For the full fiscal, Route Mobile’s revenue increased 78% year-on-year to Rs 3,608.63 crore, while the net profit nearly doubled to Rs 333.11 crore.
The company aims to sustain the earnings momentum for the next three–four years.
“In the past quarter, we were able to reap the benefits of the global CPaaS play we have," Badalia said. "We are already at half-a-billion dollar revenue run rate and on track to achieve a billion-dollar run rate in the next three to four years."
The industry was growing at a certain rate and "there's no reason why we wouldn't", he said.
Challenges Ahead
But the industry itself is set for an overhaul, what with the advent of the epoch-making technology that is generative artificial intelligence.
Route Mobile has launched Roubot—a no-code chatbot platform that fosters interactions through generative AI and natural language processing. It can be integrated with payment gateways and third-party messaging platforms with end-to-end encryption. The firm is also integrating a lot of use cases with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
There's also the matter of Amazon Web Services' warning on cloud adoption.
Growth in Amazon.com Inc.'s lucrative cloud business is slowing, the company said in filings for its January–March earnings, as its enterprise clients braced for turbulence and clamped down on spending. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky analysts that cloud customers are paring their cloud bills in the April–June quarter, and Amazon is helping them do so to build long-term relationships. AWS sales growth slowed to 15.8% in the first quarter.
"Definitely, there are some recessionary headwinds globally and, to some extent, cloud spends have reduced," Badalia said. "But having said that, we are one of the largest—if not the largest—CPaaS players from emerging markets, and we are not dependent on one geography for growth."
The industry is also witnessing consolidation—revenues are getting concentrated towards a few large players. Route Mobile is aware of the opportunity that the trend presents.
"There are definitely some white spaces in terms of our product bouquet, so we will at least look at plugging them—either through organic or inorganic efforts," Badalia said. "The U.S. happens to be a weak link in our portfolio, and at a time of a tech slowdown, we would be looking at some inorganic opportunities for entry into the U.S."
The inorganic growth can be funded from Route Mobile's coffers, he said, as it's sitting on a net free cash flow in excess of Rs 70 crore, while the balance sheet remains healthy. "We have enough ammunition to pursue any acquisition opportunities."