Route Mobile Q3 Review: Bullish On New Product Line, Says Group CEO; Shares Surge

The scrip was trading 7.13% higher at 2:37 p.m. as compared to a flat benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock rose 13.41% intraday.

It closed 7.67% higher, as compared with a flat Nifty 50. Total traded quantity stood at 49.4 times the 30-day average.

The return potential of the stock is 27.7% and the relative strength index is 54.

Of the six analysts tracking the stock, five have maintained 'buy', one analyst recommended 'hold' and none suggested 'sell'. The average of the 12-month price consensus implied a potential upside of 28.3%.