Rolls-Royce To Supply 68 Trent XWB-97 Engines To Air India Planes

Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce on Tuesday said it has received an order from Air India for 68 Trent XWB-97 engines and there is also the option to supply 20 more such engines.

This is the biggest ever order for such engines, which exclusively powers the Airbus A350-1000, it said.

Air India has also ordered 12 Trent XWB-84 engines, the sole engine option for the Airbus A350-900, the engine maker said in a statement.

This is the first time that an Indian airline has ordered the Trent XWB and the deal will make Air India the largest operator of the Trent XWB-97 in the world, Rolls-Royce said without disclosing financial details of the order.