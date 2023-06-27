Rohit Jawa Takes Over As HUL CEO: What Lies Ahead

During Mehta's 10-year tenure, the maker of Surf Excel achieved a more than fourfold jump in market cap to Rs 6.23 lakh crore, reinforcing HUL as one of India’s most valuable businesses.

HUL has also seen commendable market share gains across its portfolio, successful mergers and acquisitions—including its ‘historic merger’ with GSK Consumer Healthcare, bringing Horlicks and Boost into its fold—and 30% of demand captured digitally. HUL's turnover also crossed the Rs 50,000 mark under Mehta's leadership.

Mehta's key achievements also include building bigger brands. HUL now has 19 brands with a turnover exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, as against 10 in 2013.

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, at the heart of Mehta’s success has been the proposition of long-term value creation anchored by growth. The shareholders are brimming with hope that Jawa will succeed in taking HUL to new heights, building on Mehta's legacy, it said. The optimism stems from the fact that Jawa had the highest experience of 35 years prior to becoming CEO of HUL, among the last seven CEOs from 1990 to 2023.

Jawa also has a thorough understanding of the Indian FMCG market, as he had earlier headed West India's sales and operations. He has also led the transformation of Unilever’s businesses in highly digitised China and the Philippines.