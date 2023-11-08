Rockstar Plans To Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’
(Bloomberg) -- Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., plans to announce the next highly anticipated game as early as this week, according to people familiar with its plans.
The company plans to then publish a trailer for next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Rockstar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent after business hours.
No video game has driven more fervor from fans and investors than , which is expected to be one of the most significant entertainment releases of the decade. Its predecessor, , has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time, behind , which had the advantage of also being playable on phones.
Rockstar has spent the last few years working to clean up its corporate culture and work-life balance after employees complained of burnout during the making of its last game, 2018’s .
Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.” Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.
The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman, Bloomberg News has reported.
Take-Two is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.
