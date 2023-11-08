Rockstar Plans to Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRockstar Plans To Announce Much Anticipated ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’
Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time.

08 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., plans to announce the next highly anticipated game as early as this week, according to people familiar with its plans.

The company plans to then publish a trailer for next month to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary, said the people, who asked to not be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. A spokesperson for Rockstar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent after business hours.

No video game has driven more fervor from fans and investors than , which is expected to be one of the most significant entertainment releases of the decade. Its predecessor, , has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time, behind , which had the advantage of also being playable on phones.

Rockstar has spent the last few years working to clean up its corporate culture and work-life balance after employees complained of burnout during the making of its last game, 2018’s . 

Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.” Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.

The game is set in a fictional version of Miami and features two protagonists, a man and a woman, Bloomberg News has reported.

Take-Two is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday.

