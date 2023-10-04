BQPrimeBusiness NewsRoche Diagnostics Names Rishubh Gupta As MD For India, Neighbouring Markets
Roche Diagnostics Names Rishubh Gupta As MD For India, Neighbouring Markets

04 Oct 2023, 3:24 PM IST
(Source: Company website) 

Roche Diagnostics India on Wednesday said it has appointed Rishubh Gupta as its new Managing Director for India and neighbouring markets.

Gupta will lead and oversee the company's operations, strategy, and growth initiatives in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

"His proven track record in healthcare leadership, coupled with his passion for innovation, aligns perfectly with our commitment to advancing diagnostics for better patient care in India," Roche APAC Sub-Region 1 Head Thilo Brenner said in a statement.

The company is confident that under Gupta's leadership, Roche Diagnostics India will continue to thrive and make a significant impact on healthcare in the region, he added.

