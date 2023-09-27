Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Targets IPO and More Ships in Major Expansion

The company has a compelling argument for growth: The first yacht, , sold out this summer’s Mediterranean sailings at average fares of $1,500 per person, per day. The average passenger age is 53—younger than at most cruise lines—with at least 50% of guests cruising for their first time; 75 percent are Marriott Bonvoy members, Murren says. “These are high-net-worth individuals that if they are not cruising with us, they are on a safari some place or have rented a beautiful villa in the Mediterranean,” he says.