Risky Corporate Bond Issuances Spike As Investors Chase High-Yielding Debt

Indian investors looking for better returns and to diversify from equities are lapping up high-yielding but riskier corporate bonds as demand for domestic debt rises.

Funds raised by issuing low-investment grade corporate bonds, rated ‘BBB-’, have surged over eightfold to Rs 15,419 crore so far this year, according to data from Prime Database. Debt rated below 'BBB-' is considered non-investment grade.

Similarly, issuances of corporate bonds rated 'B-' to 'BBB-', bracketed in the riskier category, have doubled to Rs 20,559 crore, while funds raised via 'B-' issuances jumped 65 times over the previous year.

The issuances reflect increasing risk-taking among investors in search of better returns, even though the total amount is just 0.017% of overall corporate bond issuances worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore in India.

Lower returns from the traditional investment space are driving a large segment of investors to the high-yielding debt market, according to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

Fixed and recurring deposits and higher-rated credit instruments offer returns in single digits, Srinivasan told BQ Prime. Market-linked debentures and plain vanilla pure debt mutual fund plans also lost sheen as income tax amendments in the last budget made them "unattractive" to many investor segments, he said.

As many as 2,789 companies have issued bonds and debentures, offering rates between 10.01% and 15%, according to the data from National Securities Depository Ltd.