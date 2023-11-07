Rising Livestock Emissions Undermine World’s Climate Fight

FAIRR’s report highlights that some companies have managed to reduce their emissions, such as Tyson Foods Inc. and Danone SA. But overall there are varying levels of climate commitments and disclosure, it said. Almost two-thirds of the companies it analyzed didn’t disclose so-called Scope 3 emissions, which include those that occur indirectly along a company’s value chain. Only four out of top 20 companies in the sector have net-zero aims.