Rising Cost Of Data A Concern, Says IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Ministry of Electronics and IT secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma said people should have access to digital inclusion, talk about digital empowerment and ensure there is no digital divide.

"We should ensure digital connectivity to each and every part of the country. We should ensure the cost of data should be in the affordable range and create a manufacturing ecosystem to bridge digital by lowering the cost of devices", he said.

While speaking at the conference, the minister said that five to seven countries are expected to sign up for adopting India-developed technology platforms like UPI and Aadhaar by March for accelerating digitisation.

"I expect by February-March, about 5-7 countries around the world to sign up (for adopting platforms)", Chandrasekhar said. He said that countries from Asia, Africa, Europe and South America are expected to sign up.