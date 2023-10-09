Rise In Two-Wheeler Sales Marks The Potential Turnaround In Rural Markets: FADA

Two-wheeler sales in September may point to early signs of a turnaround in rural markets, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday.

The introduction of new models and attractive promotional offers increased demand, especially in rural areas, leading to improved market sentiments, according to FADA.

"Compared to the pre-pandemic period, the overall retail landscape exhibited a massive 14% growth, signalling a healthy recovery," it said in a press release. "The two-wheeler category, for the first time, showed a growth of 2%, potentially marking the beginning of a turnaround in rural markets."