Rise In Payments With Rs 2,000 Notes Or Fuel At Petrol Pumps In Indore

Days after the RBI's announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, there has been a five-fold rise in payments with this denomination for fuel purchases by customers at petrol pumps in Indore, an office-bearer of a petrol pumps association claimed on Monday.

Some of the customers have been paying in Rs 2,000 notes while buying fuel worth only Rs 100 for their two-wheelers, he said.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday made a surprise announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes but gave the public time till Sept. 30 to either deposit the Rs 2,000 notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

The RBI said it had asked banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.

Talking to PTI, Indore Petrol-Pump Dealers Association president Rajendra Singh Vasu said, "Payments in Rs 2,000 currency notes by customers for fuel purchase at petrol pumps have increased by at least five times. But it is not a matter of concern for us as these notes can be easily exchanged in banks."

He said there have been some customers paying in Rs 2,000 currency notes for fuel worth only Rs 100 for their two-wheelers.

"Since most of the customers make payments online these days, the availability of lower denomination currency notes at petrol pumps is not a major problem," Vasu said.

There are 275 petrol pumps in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, he informed.