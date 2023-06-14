Rise And Fall Of Subhash Chandra's Empire: Too Late To Reclaim Lost Ground?

His story is the stuff of grit and guts. A self-confessed accidental entrepreneur, he hailed from a business family in a small village near Hisar in Haryana. In 1967, when he was just 17 years old, the family business went under and he had to discontinue his studies. Faced with a debt of about Rs 5 lakh and with only Rs 11 in his pocket, it is reputed that he turned around the business in just two years.

Chandra did not look back after that. Taking forward the same line of family business, he started exports of packaged rice to the erstwhile U.S.S.R. In the early 1970s, the control of the original family business started by Chandra’s grandfather went to him. After the business was renamed Essel Group in 1976, Chandra was on a tsar trek. He founded and grew Essel World in the amusement business, an entire all-powerful national media group around the Zee brand, Essel Propack in packaging, online lottery Playwin, Dish TV, E-City Entertainment and the Indian Cricket League.

All these give a bird’s eye view of his growing business from the early 1990s till about 2010 but they also included other companies and projects in infrastructure, tourism and cruise, entertainment and education. In effect, Chandra built and developed a large, diversified and in some ways a globally known business group with substantial family holdings and oversight. In the media and entertainment business, he cut partnerships with international companies. He became a force to reckon with in India and India Inc.