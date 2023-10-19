Ringgit Falls To 25-Year Low, The Worst Performer In Asia After Yen This Year

Ringgit underperformance has been due to “real rate spreads that could turn a lot more unfavorable, especially as the subsidy rollback hits inflation and reveals softer real policy rates,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. Policymakers face a trade off between economic headwinds from higher rates, or the risk of not responding and endangering macro and ringgit stability, he added.