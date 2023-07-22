RIL, Vedanta Net Profit Slump In Q1, DLF Revenue Slips — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on Friday.
Reliance Industries Ltd. saw its net profit fall in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of higher finance costs and depreciation.
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners dropped 17% sequentially to Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimates showed a net profit of Rs 16,995.5 crore. Higher finance costs of Rs 5,837 crore impacted RIL's Q1 profit.
Indian real-estate developer DLF Ltd. reported a 12% increase in first-quarter net profit, while its revenue slipped 1% from the year-ago period.
Net profit rose to Rs 526.11 crore from Rs 469.21 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll estimated a profit of Rs 617 crore. Revenue slipped 1% to Rs 1,423 crore from Rs 1,442 crore.
Vedanta Ltd. clocked a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the quarter ended June, down 40.29% from Rs 4,421 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. That compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,287 crore. Revenue was down 12.66% at Rs 33,733 crore as compared with Rs 38,622 crore.
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on Friday:
Reliance Industries Q1 FY24 (QoQ)
Revenue from operations fell 2.6% to Rs 2,10,831 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,13,669 crore.
Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, fell 0.9% to Rs 38,093 crore, as compared with the Rs 38,046 crore forecast.
Operating margin stood at 18.1% versus 17.7% as of March.
Reliance Retail Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Gross revenue is up 19.5% at Rs 69,948 crore vs. Rs 58,554 crore.
Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 2,448 crore vs. Rs 2,061 crore.
Ebitda up 33.9% at Rs 5,139 crore vs. Rs 3,837 crore.
Margin at 7.9% vs. 7.6%.
Reliance Jio Q1 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue at Rs 24,042 crore vs. Rs 23,394 crore
Net profit at Rs 4,863 crore vs. Rs 4,716 crore
Ebitda at Rs 12,578 crore vs. Rs 12,210 crore
Margin at 52.31% vs. 52.19%.
DLF Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 1% to Rs 1,423 crore vs. Rs 1,442 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,612.2 crore).
Ebitda declined 4% to Rs 396.17 crore vs. Rs 413.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 515 crore).
Margin at 27.8% vs. 28.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 32%)
Net profit up 12% to Rs 526.11 crore vs. Rs 469.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 617 crore).
Vedanta Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.66% at Rs 33,733 crore vs. Rs 38,622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,669 crore).
Net Profit down 40.29% at Rs 2,640 crore vs. Rs 4,421 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3287 crore).
Ebitda down 37.04% at Rs 6,420 crore vs. Rs 10,197 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,836 crore).
Margin at 19% vs. 26.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%).
CreditAccess Grameen (Standalone, YoY)
Interest income rose 50% to Rs 1,105.17 crore vs. Rs 736.23 crore.
Net interest income gained 58% to Rs 720.25 crore vs. Rs 456.43 crore.
Net profit jumped over two times to Rs 346.29 crore vs. Rs 138.55 crore.
Total revenue from operations gained 28% to Rs 217.15 crore vs. Rs 170.11 crore.
Net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore vs. Rs 6.32 crore.
Ebitda gained 73% to Rs 19.98 crore vs. Rs 11.58 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 9.2% vs. 6.8%.
Interest income rose 33% to Rs 373.91 crore vs. Rs 281.39 crore.
Net interest income fell 79% to Rs 19.68 crore vs. Rs 95.07 crore.
Net profit stood at Rs 57.87 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 88.94 crore.
Revenue from operations gained 49% to Rs 187.89 crore vs. Rs 125.76 crore.
Net loss widened to Rs 26.29 crore vs. Rs 6.64 crore.
Ebitda loss stood at Rs 46.27 crore vs. Rs 7.32 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at -24.6% vs. -5.8%.
Revenue from operations gained 15% to Rs 823.4 crore vs. Rs 716.9 crore.
Net profit rose 40% to Rs 34.97 crore vs. Rs 24.92 crore.
Ebitda rose 34% to Rs 60.34 crore vs. Rs 45.07 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% vs. 6.3%.