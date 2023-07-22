RIL, Vedanta Net Profit Slump In Q1, DLF Revenue Slips — Earnings Wrap

BQPrimeBusiness NewsRIL, Vedanta Net Profit Slump In Q1, DLF Revenue Slips — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on Friday.

22 Jul 2023, 1:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Labourers rest in front of an ad of Reliance Industries. (Photo: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters)</p></div>
Labourers rest in front of an ad of Reliance Industries. (Photo: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd. saw its net profit fall in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of higher finance costs and depreciation.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners dropped 17% sequentially to Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimates showed a net profit of Rs 16,995.5 crore. Higher finance costs of Rs 5,837 crore impacted RIL's Q1 profit.

Indian real-estate developer DLF Ltd. reported a 12% increase in first-quarter net profit, while its revenue slipped 1% from the year-ago period.

Net profit rose to Rs 526.11 crore from Rs 469.21 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll estimated a profit of Rs 617 crore. Revenue slipped 1% to Rs 1,423 crore from Rs 1,442 crore.

Vedanta Ltd. clocked a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the quarter ended June, down 40.29% from Rs 4,421 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. That compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,287 crore. Revenue was down 12.66% at Rs 33,733 crore as compared with Rs 38,622 crore.

Reliance Industries Q1 FY24 (QoQ)

  • Revenue from operations fell 2.6% to Rs 2,10,831 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,13,669 crore.

  • Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, fell 0.9% to Rs 38,093 crore, as compared with the Rs 38,046 crore forecast.

  • Operating margin stood at 18.1% versus 17.7% as of March.

Reliance Retail Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Gross revenue is up 19.5% at Rs 69,948 crore vs. Rs 58,554 crore.

  • Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 2,448 crore vs. Rs 2,061 crore.

  • Ebitda up 33.9% at Rs 5,139 crore vs. Rs 3,837 crore.

  • Margin at 7.9% vs. 7.6%.

Reliance Jio Q1 FY24 (Standalone, QoQ)

  • Revenue at Rs 24,042 crore vs. Rs 23,394 crore

  • Net profit at Rs 4,863 crore vs. Rs 4,716 crore

  • Ebitda at Rs 12,578 crore vs. Rs 12,210 crore

  • Margin at 52.31% vs. 52.19%.

DLF Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue fell 1% to Rs 1,423 crore vs. Rs 1,442 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,612.2 crore).

  • Ebitda declined 4% to Rs 396.17 crore vs. Rs 413.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 515 crore).

  • Margin at 27.8% vs. 28.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 32%)

  • Net profit up 12% to Rs 526.11 crore vs. Rs 469.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 617 crore).

Vedanta Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 12.66% at Rs 33,733 crore vs. Rs 38,622 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 26,669 crore).

  • Net Profit down 40.29% at Rs 2,640 crore vs. Rs 4,421 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3287 crore).

  • Ebitda down 37.04% at Rs 6,420 crore vs. Rs 10,197 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,836 crore).

  • Margin at 19% vs. 26.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.9%).

CreditAccess Grameen (Standalone, YoY)

  • Interest income rose 50% to Rs 1,105.17 crore vs. Rs 736.23 crore.

  • Net interest income gained 58% to Rs 720.25 crore vs. Rs 456.43 crore.

  • Net profit jumped over two times to Rs 346.29 crore vs. Rs 138.55 crore.

Cyient DLM Q1 FY24 YOY

  • Total revenue from operations gained 28% to Rs 217.15 crore vs. Rs 170.11 crore.

  • Net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore vs. Rs 6.32 crore.

  • Ebitda gained 73% to Rs 19.98 crore vs. Rs 11.58 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 9.2% vs. 6.8%.

PNB Gilts Q1 FY24 YoY

  • Interest income rose 33% to Rs 373.91 crore vs. Rs 281.39 crore.

  • Net interest income fell 79% to Rs 19.68 crore vs. Rs 95.07 crore.

  • Net profit stood at Rs 57.87 crore vs. a net loss of Rs 88.94 crore.

Tejas Networks Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations gained 49% to Rs 187.89 crore vs. Rs 125.76 crore.

  • Net loss widened to Rs 26.29 crore vs. Rs 6.64 crore.

  • Ebitda loss stood at Rs 46.27 crore vs. Rs 7.32 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at -24.6% vs. -5.8%.

Dodla Dairy Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations gained 15% to Rs 823.4 crore vs. Rs 716.9 crore.

  • Net profit rose 40% to Rs 34.97 crore vs. Rs 24.92 crore.

  • Ebitda rose 34% to Rs 60.34 crore vs. Rs 45.07 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% vs. 6.3%.

