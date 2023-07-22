RIL, Vedanta Net Profit Slump In Q1, DLF Revenue Slips — Earnings Wrap

Reliance Industries Ltd. saw its net profit fall in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on account of higher finance costs and depreciation.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners dropped 17% sequentially to Rs 16,011 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. A Bloomberg poll of analysts' estimates showed a net profit of Rs 16,995.5 crore. Higher finance costs of Rs 5,837 crore impacted RIL's Q1 profit.