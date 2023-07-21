RIL, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Paytm Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter ended June on Friday.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is likely to post a net profit of Rs 16,995.5 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,13,669.3 crore year-on-year, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

JSW Steel Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 21. Revenue is expected to be Rs 38,394.8 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 1,160.4 crore year-on-year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Vedanta Ltd. is expected to clock revenue of Rs 22,906.7 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,037.8 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Ultratech Cement Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1,617.2 crore and revenue of Rs 17,034.3 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Paytm's parent One 97 Communications Ltd. is expected to report a net loss of Rs 333.4 crore and revenue of Rs 2,431.7 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

DLF Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 617 crore and revenue of Rs 1,612.2 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Atul Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 87.3 crore and revenue of Rs 1,186.5 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

CMS Info Systems Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 82.8 crore and revenue of Rs 726 crore year-on-year, as per estimates.

Aarti Drugs Ltd. is expected to post a net profit of Rs 51.6 crore and revenue of Rs 701 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

GNA Axles Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 30 crore and a revenue of Rs 392 crore year-on-year, as per estimates.

HDFC Life Insurance Co. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 398.8 crore year-on-year, according to estimates.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. is expected to clock a net profit of Rs 1,936 crore year-on-year, as per estimates.

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Aditya Vision Ltd., Cyient DLM Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Glenmark Lifesciences Ltd., Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd. will also report their results for the quarter on Friday.