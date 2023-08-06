RIL Annual Report FY23: Mukesh Ambani On Performance, Net Carbon Zero Goal, Jio Financial

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd., underlined the financial performance of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in a note to shareholders.

In RIL's annual report released on Sunday, Ambani said that the company managed strong operating and financial show during the fiscal 2023 despite continued volatility in the global markets.

"Consolidated EBITDA was at Rs 1,53,920 crore, which is a robust 24.4% growth as compared to last year. Consolidated net profit also grew at 11.3% to Rs 73,670 crore," he said.