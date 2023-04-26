Right Product Mix A Requisite For 'Make In India' Plans, Says Canon India CEO

Manabu Yamazaki: The printing industry per se was quiet during Covid, because simply they couldn't really operate. But after that, it went back in a different way. It's more about customised, smaller batch scale, frequent demands. Catering to such needs required new equipments, especially (in) the inkjet space. These equipment sales, with renewed product offering, we are really picking up the pace in sales.

The surveillance needs have moved into not just surveillance of videography, it's not about video feed recordings but it's more about video analytics these days. The AI engineered systems, video analytics in identifying ... all these things are incorporated into the system that we sell. And as a result, the surveillance system as a whole is picking up real fast in acceptance. And, they'll come in different sets, so it has to be catered to tailored needs.

The mirror-less camera system or cinematography equipment, they're picking up pace. During Covid time, there was a lot of need for videography online, because you needed to broadcast what used to be delivered physically online, rather than offline.

They needed better equipment to make sure their high quality images are available. And concurrently, the Indian government has invested so much into an infrastructure space.

We are still waiting for 5G to really go through it. Generally, because of the availability of infrastructure today, people at least come with smartphone every walk of life these days. That really helped us see the surge in those videography equipment, especially professional ones, to take off ... in the internet OTT space, religious institutes and educational space. All these people want to use upgraded equipment; that really helped us sell a lot more of those high-end equipment in imaging space.

The pan-tilt-and-zoom products. It's a fixed camera that tracks people's moves. So, you're able to record some staged acts, like meetings, conferences, workshops or forums, what have you, conducted in any space. We have joysticks and controllers to really manage all these recordings automatically. You can program it. It is a new space for us as a business domain. That is really picking up very fast because there's a need for it generally from lots of verticals. And people don't know we do this too.