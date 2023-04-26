Right Product Mix A Requisite For 'Make In India' Plans, Says Canon India CEO
In its 2022 annual report, Canon India Pvt. shared plans for reassessing and reorganising its manufacturing operations. However, the imaging technology company, a subsidiary of Japan's Canon Inc., is yet to set up a manufacturing unit in India.
Such a decision will have to be taken under the company's global strategy, after certain prerequisites are met, Manabu Yamazaki, president and chief executive officer at Canon India, told BQ Prime.
"We talk about this 'Make in India' issue as a manufacturing hub for global exportation as well as the internal domestic issue; it has to start with a specific product," he said.
"When it comes to manufacturing, it has to come with a product mix of what's needed to be produced for that specific market, and probably exploitation for that surrounding area as well as the proper mix of ecosystem of component manufacturers being in that place, so that there’s a clear merit in producing," said Yamazaki.
The contribution of Indian operations to Canon's global sales can be improved with an "aggressive" approach towards this market, he said.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
Which segments were the best performers in India during calendar year 2022?
Manabu Yamazaki: 2022 started out with the aftermath of Covid. First quarter, we still had to close our office again because Omicron came out. When Covid was in place, including 2021, going over forward to 2022, the top performing products were consumer printers.
Because, I think the Indian household, being confined at home, away from office or away from workplace, or away from school for that matter, somewhat found it very useful to own a printer and use it back home. There was a massive demand driven towards those products. And, we somewhat managed to supply as much as we could during that time. But, our stock was never enough. And I think somewhat, it's come to the point where, it has really cooled down to a stable level.
On the other hand, for printing in the office space [during] Covid, of course the demand went down because, simply, most of these locations were closed. But after reopening, they have just taken up a different approach in digitising, their information management. That required a lot of new tools, analytical tools, systemic document management software as well as equipment to supplement that. In scanning and printing, we have introduced some new products and they've taken off quite well.
Going forward, which segments is Canon focusing on?
Manabu Yamazaki: The printing industry per se was quiet during Covid, because simply they couldn't really operate. But after that, it went back in a different way. It's more about customised, smaller batch scale, frequent demands. Catering to such needs required new equipments, especially (in) the inkjet space. These equipment sales, with renewed product offering, we are really picking up the pace in sales.
The surveillance needs have moved into not just surveillance of videography, it's not about video feed recordings but it's more about video analytics these days. The AI engineered systems, video analytics in identifying ... all these things are incorporated into the system that we sell. And as a result, the surveillance system as a whole is picking up real fast in acceptance. And, they'll come in different sets, so it has to be catered to tailored needs.
The mirror-less camera system or cinematography equipment, they're picking up pace. During Covid time, there was a lot of need for videography online, because you needed to broadcast what used to be delivered physically online, rather than offline.
They needed better equipment to make sure their high quality images are available. And concurrently, the Indian government has invested so much into an infrastructure space.
We are still waiting for 5G to really go through it. Generally, because of the availability of infrastructure today, people at least come with smartphone every walk of life these days. That really helped us see the surge in those videography equipment, especially professional ones, to take off ... in the internet OTT space, religious institutes and educational space. All these people want to use upgraded equipment; that really helped us sell a lot more of those high-end equipment in imaging space.
The pan-tilt-and-zoom products. It's a fixed camera that tracks people's moves. So, you're able to record some staged acts, like meetings, conferences, workshops or forums, what have you, conducted in any space. We have joysticks and controllers to really manage all these recordings automatically. You can program it. It is a new space for us as a business domain. That is really picking up very fast because there's a need for it generally from lots of verticals. And people don't know we do this too.
What is Canon's India-specific strategy for mirror-less and cinematography cameras?
Manabu Yamazaki: India-specific is based upon the customers that we identify. One good example is we have these professional calibration devices. We have the service centre that includes the dark space, where we can calibrate the professional lenses that require a clean space.
India, being the giant producer of cinematography and winning Academies today, Mumbai being Bollywood, and of course, you have Delhi, you have Chennai, and you have Kolkata. All these locations produce all these new cinematography that really helps us propel the sales of cinema equipment, as well as the EOS R series.
In the DSLR space in India, scale-wise, we are selling lots of entry-level digital interchangeable cameras and some compacts. But the compacts space is somehow scaled down because there are lots of alternative means to shoot. The online commerce space is still sustained. And, as we sell those more affordable interchangeable lens cameras, they're still sustaining in that space, and we are probably the only player in that segment. What's growing faster that we witnessed today is the mirror-less segment. And, we need to really prepare a lot more in quantity to make sure that we are able to supply enough to those demands because we are somehow under-supplying for the past year.
What are your plans for B2B offerings in India? Are there any plans to expand the portfolio in this space?
Manabu Yamazaki: We're simply replacing and increasing with innovative products. Last month, we introduced these couple of new printing machines in Pamex, which was held in Mumbai. We have introduced two new machines out there. And, earlier this month, we introduced 23 new consumer level inkjet and laser. We are really increasing and reinforcing the product offering.
During Covid time, I think there was a global shortage of supply in many of the products as an industry because of a shortage of chips and shortage of shipments. That somewhat helped with management of demands. But now, we are coming back with all these sufficient demand and supply. We are ready to introduce something new to replace the previous generations.
Moving forward, we see the surge and demand for which we need to really come with re-strategised segment, product segmentations. The product mix needs to be reviewed and needs to be met with the demand.
What plans does Canon have for the medical space, from an Indian perspective?
Manabu Yamazaki: In India, we are increasing the product offering and servicing in terms of hardware and in terms of segments. And with that, India being such a large healthcare market, it's an opportunity for us. Our presence is still not visible enough against the backdrop of biggies. We are actually setting up an entity to operate focused on medical business. They're going to focus on medical systems.
We have a company called Canon Medical Systems, which originally comes from Toshiba, but they're now seamlessly integrated with our own assets of software technologies, AI technology, imaging technologies. It's a different generation now. With that in mind and with these new strategies penetrating those promising markets, including India, they're changing their strategy to set up more proper entity, to have a group of professionals to focus on that.
How did Canon India perform financially during the March quarter?
Manabu Yamazaki: There was good growth against the previous year, and we have surpassed our target in the first quarter. So far, so good. And, towards the backdrop of global sales, India's accountability is still in single digit. But, it would be bigger if we're able to go aggressively in this market.
In the annual report for 2022, Canon talked about reassessing and reorganising its manufacturing units. Are there any plans for setting up manufacturing or R&D facilities in India?
Manabu Yamazaki: That's a question of our global scale, and I don't think we have any answers to that at this moment. India, as a market, is a huge place, but if you talk about the global manufacturing centre, that's a question of a global strategy and it's by-product as well.
We talk about this 'Make in India' issue as a manufacturing hub for a global exportation, as well as the internal domestic issue; it has to start with a specific product.
We span over many different product segments. We start with cameras and medical equipment, and then we have printing and scanning devices from small to high scale. And then we have today all these other things like medical equipment, semiconductors. We have so many different scopes of business.
When it comes to manufacturing, it has to come with a product mix of what's needed to be produced for that specific market, and probably exploitation for that surrounding area as well as the proper mix of ecosystem of component manufacturers being in that place, so that there’s a clear merit in producing. All the basic logic has to do with our strategy. And, that strategic decision has to be made by the global marketing centre.
What is the roadmap ahead for Canon in India?
Manabu Yamazaki: Well, what we have announced last November is called henkaku. It means parivartan, it means transformation. And this is a slogan that we put towards ourselves to really re-engineer our organisation, product offering and infrastructure. If you call that aggressive enough, we are, and this is one of the manifestations of that transformation.
This office represents where we want to go in really entertaining, meeting customer needs, by inviting them physically over here to experience it. We also invite our business partners to engage (with) their customers here. They use it as a common place together because it's physically functional and it's accessible. We have all the symbolic products lined up and all powered up. We would like to get closer with the customer from the perspective; what customer needs, we want to identify them.
We've also re-engineered our organisation make-up, so that we can be closer to the customer more functionally and efficiently, in terms of vision and in terms of product offering. I would say that is rather aggressive because we have taken steps to change our organisation, change our workflow, apply new ideas, and all these things are working.
And, this is still a hybrid system too, so people are working remotely, still seamlessly, and we are able to track and monitor every one of these guys doing work for us. So, output is improved, optimisation is in place. We are on the right of the sales (sic) and (in) every product segment, we have somewhat performed quite well and it's on the right.