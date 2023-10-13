Right-Fitting Corporate Governance For Entity Life Stage

In the domain of corporate governance within emerging markets like India, a one-size-fits-all approach proves inadequate. Domain is characterised by the coexistence of multi-generational businesses, established brick-and-mortar businesses, and a plethora of nimble startups, encompassing both listed and unlisted entities.

Corporate governance serves as the bedrock upon which sustainable and responsible business practices are established, but its nuances evolve significantly based on the developmental stage of the entity in question. Corporate governance constitutes the intricate framework of rules, practices, and processes that steer a company's direction and control. Its primary objective is to ensure accountability, impartiality, and transparency in a company's operations, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders, including shareholders, employees, customers, and society at large.

For the Indian market, with a significant influence of family businesses, we envisage a different perspective: the 4S model of entity life stages: startups, scaled enterprises, stressed companies, and succession planning in family businesses. Each of these stages necessitates a tailored approach to board engagement and demands a unique set of competencies. Beyond the regulatory obligations of boards, their roles diverge significantly across these four distinct categories, encompassing various forms of engagement, commitment, conversations, issue resolution, and more. Each stage requires a specific set of capabilities and board enablement.

Attempting to transplant a personality trait from one board type to another without a comprehensive evaluation of that trait's compatibility and competencies, is a misguided endeavour. While board diversity undoubtedly holds significance in fostering diverse perspectives and experiences, it must be meticulously balanced with relevance. The entity's life stage needs a certain expertise, commitment, and engagement levels of boards.