Revlimid: The Star Drug In U.S. For Indian Pharma Companies — BQ Exclusive

Indian pharmaceutical companies are betting on the copycat version of a cancer drug in the U.S. to shore up their fortunes even as they face price erosion and heightened competition.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. became the eighth entrant in the U.S. and fifth Indian drugmaker to launch generic Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules. Other domestic companies that have already entered this market are Natco Pharma Ltd. along with its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. and Cipla Ltd. in 2022.

Sun Pharma reported a negligible market share of the generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Revlimid in March, the first month of its launch in the U.S., according to IIFL Securities.

But the drug, which treats blood cancer, has been the star performer for companies like Natco Pharma and Dr Reddy's, which launched the drug exclusively and early on.

Sales of generic drugmakers, however, are only expected to get better in the next two years even as more competition enters until January 2026, when it will be an open market for all players.