RevFin Targets Financing 20 Lakh Electric Vehicles In Next 5 Years

When asked about the funding requirements, he said, "Capital is the raw material for us. We are always raising capital in equity and debt." While the company raises debt capital almost every month, Aggarwal said, "Equity we raise 12 to 18 months, which will continue. Every 12 to 18 months we'll be raising equity and then we'll be raising debt to leverage that equity."

In October last year, the company had raised $10 million (over Rs 80 crore) in a Series A round of funding. As part of its growth strategy, the company plans to expand its presence to around 25 states from the current 16 and take its footprint to about 300 cities, up from around 200 cities at present.