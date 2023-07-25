Revenue Of Top Domestic Pharmaceutical Firms To Grow By 7-9% In FY24: Icra
Revenue of top domestic pharmaceutical companies is likely to grow by 7-9% in the current fiscal, according to rating agency Icra.
Revenue of top domestic pharmaceutical companies is likely to grow by 7-9% in the current fiscal, according to rating agency Icra.
The growth will be supported by an 8-10% expansion in the domestic market and a 6-8% rise in the U.S. market, while revenues from the European and emerging markets are expected to increase by 3-5% and 8-10%, respectively, it noted.
Icra said it has taken into account a sample set of 25 Indian drug firms, which constitute 60% of the overall domestic industry.
The segment reported a growth of 10% in the 2022-23 fiscal.
Icra said that a continued focus on complex generics/speciality launches in the U.S. market is expected to support industry margins in FY2024.
The overall credit profile of Indian pharmaceutical companies is expected to remain healthy, supported by their stable earnings profile, comfortable leverage and coverage metrics, and strong liquidity position, it added.
"The 8-10% growth in the domestic market in FY2024 will be supported by a WPI-linked price hike of 12.1% allowed for products under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), new product introductions and annual price hikes for non-NLEM products," Icra Assistant Vice President and Sector Head Mythri Macherla said.
Growth in the U.S. market is expected to moderate to 6-8% in FY2024, given the large base and continued mid-high single-digit price erosion for base products, she added.
USFDA inspections have gained momentum in the recent past, and regulatory risks remain a key monitorable, the rating agency stated.
The agency also pointed out the recent instances of cyber attacks on some Indian pharmaceutical companies, leading to temporary disruptions in their operations.
"The frequency of such attacks and their impact on the companies' business and financial profiles remain monitorable," it added.
The annual capex run rate for the sample set is likely to be Rs 20,000 crore in FY2024. It stood at Rs 51,600 crore in FY2023 due to a large acquisition by one of the companies, it added.