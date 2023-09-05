Retailers Anxious About Sales In Run-Up To Festive Season

Retailers may see weaker-than-expected sales this festive season as shoppers cope with tightening budgets amid subpar economic conditions.

The mood of the chief executives of retail outlets these days is anything but ho-hum. They do not expect a blowout festive sales season, but they expect sales to be higher than last year.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the demand outlook," said Saif Khan, managing director at BSH Home Appliances Pvt.

Makers of television-to-refrigerators say this festive season seems puzzling at this point in time, with consumers still figuring out how much will be spent and on what kinds of goods. Sales across categories are still skewed towards premium, while there is a lag in the recovery of mass products due to sky-high food inflation after erratic monsoons damaged crops.

"The April-June quarter of this fiscal was dampened in some geographies due to unseasonal rain and weather uncertainties, which may lead to pent-up demand in the festive season," Kamal Nandi, business head at Godrej Appliances, told BQ Prime. The appliance major is targeting over 40% growth this festive season over the last year.

Nandi, however, anticipates that high-end products will drive demand. "The premium segment this year has been witnessing over 30% growth, and we expect this momentum to continue through the festive season as well."