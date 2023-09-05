Retailers Anxious About Sales In Run-Up To Festive Season
Retailers are cautiously optimistic as the festive season is unlikely to reverse the mass demand slowdown unless inflation cools.
Retailers may see weaker-than-expected sales this festive season as shoppers cope with tightening budgets amid subpar economic conditions.
The mood of the chief executives of retail outlets these days is anything but ho-hum. They do not expect a blowout festive sales season, but they expect sales to be higher than last year.
"We are cautiously optimistic about the demand outlook," said Saif Khan, managing director at BSH Home Appliances Pvt.
Makers of television-to-refrigerators say this festive season seems puzzling at this point in time, with consumers still figuring out how much will be spent and on what kinds of goods. Sales across categories are still skewed towards premium, while there is a lag in the recovery of mass products due to sky-high food inflation after erratic monsoons damaged crops.
"The April-June quarter of this fiscal was dampened in some geographies due to unseasonal rain and weather uncertainties, which may lead to pent-up demand in the festive season," Kamal Nandi, business head at Godrej Appliances, told BQ Prime. The appliance major is targeting over 40% growth this festive season over the last year.
Nandi, however, anticipates that high-end products will drive demand. "The premium segment this year has been witnessing over 30% growth, and we expect this momentum to continue through the festive season as well."
With the festive season coinciding with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, uptick in sales of TV sets during the October–December quarter is expected, according to Avneet Singh Marwah, chief executive officer of Super Plastronics Pvt., the brand licensee of brands like Thomson, Kodak and Blaupunkt.
"We expect at least a 50% increase in sales of televisions in the 40-inch segment and above and a 100% growth in sales of 55-inch TV sets compared to last year," Marwah said, indicating that the festive season is unlikely to reverse the mass demand slowdown unless inflation cools.
Consumers' willingness to spend on apparel is also subdued, said Rahul Mehta, chief mentor at the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India, which represents over 20,000 apparel makers and retailers in the country.
But that doesn't mean this holiday season will turn out to be historically bad. "We are hopeful of a 10–12% growth over last year as we expect the sentiment to improve at the peak of the festive season," Mehta said.
India's festive season—starting from Onam, covering Ganesh Chaturthi, and peaking around Durga Puja and Diwali—accounts for 40% of the annual sales for companies in sectors like apparel, home decor, white goods, electronics, and packaged goods, mainly snacks and confectionary.
Discretionary spending has been under pressure since last Diwali. Although some recovery in August during the Independence Day weekend and Rakhi brought cheers, retailers are still worried about the health of consumer spending as demand remains muted.
The spending on the furniture category has not drastically increased yet, said Elena Pogosova, country commercial manager at Ikea India.
However, the Swedish furniture retailer is seeing "growing" interest and spending in the bedroom and living categories, where customers are inclined to spend in the festive season. "Our customers will see a lot of new products and limited collections both in furniture and home-furnishing accessories," Pogosova said.
Companies like Parle Products Pvt. and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. see a pickup in demand ahead as consumer appetite picks up. However, the packaged goods makers have a word of caution about the current inflationary spiral and the vagaries of the monsoon. These two factors are likely to determine the magnitude of the rise in demand.
Parle had started to see some resurgence in rural demand and was expecting good sales in the festive year, Mayank Shah, senior category head at the company, told BQ Prime. "But with reports suggesting that this year, the monsoon may not be normal ... that can create a problem."
"The next 15–20 days are crucial, and if we don't see the monsoon reviving, then it may have a bearing on the feeble rural demand recovery," he said.
Shah also pointed out that the prices of commodities like wheat and sugar are critical. "While companies can probably tackle one variable [monsoon], it becomes very challenging when too many variables play out at a time."
Retailers also expect government interventions in taming food inflation as the country gears up for the general elections to aid consumption.
"Demand is looking promising," said Desmond D'souza, senior director of sales at Mondelez. The Cadbury maker is looking to make "substantial investments" in advertising and marketing to boost demand, as D'souza said the festive season remains "crucial and conducive" to its growth.