Retail Sales Jump As Shoppers Snap Up Black Friday Deals

Bargain hunters shopped online and offline in the last weekend of November as Black Friday buying catches on in India.

The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. is Black Friday, marking the beginning of the Christmas season. Shopping spree driven by attractive deals offer customers deep discounts, and help brands bump-up sales. In India, it coincides with festive season that kicks off with Navratri and lasts till Christmas.

Samsung, Victoria Secret, The Body Shop, Marks & Spencer, Adidas, and Xiaomi were among the many brands offered deals on Black Friday that fell on Nov. 25. Reliance Retail, Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, and Vijay Sales, along with e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Myntra, Tata CLiQ, and Amazon, too, lured shoppers with offers.

Top executives that BQ Prime spoke with estimated Black Friday sales to be 20–50% higher than the corresponding pre-Covid period in 2019 even as inflation and sagging consumer sentiment has eroded demand this festival season.

Shopping malls such as DLF Retail, Delhi's Select CityWalk, and Quest Mall in Kolkata pegged the Black Friday sales at 40–50% higher.