Retail Investors Pile Into Adani Group Stocks In March Quarter

Retail investors lapped up shares of Adani Group companies in the quarter ended March as the conglomerate's stocks fell following a report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. led with a threefold jump in the number of retail shareholders, according to exchange disclosures. The retail base more than doubled for Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd.

The category includes individuals holding nominal share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh.