Retail Inflation For Farm Workers Rises To 6.85% In January

Among the states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL was in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and in the case of rural workers, the highest print was in Tamil Nadu. This was mainly on account of a rise in the prices of wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, onion, vegetables and fruits, and firewood.

On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced in Assam, primarily due to a fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, chillies green, vegetables and fruits, among others.