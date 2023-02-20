Retail Inflation For Farm Workers Rises To 6.85% In January
The inflation readings for farm and rural workers stood at 6.38% and 6.60%, respectively, in December 2022.
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rose to 6.85% and 6.88%, respectively, in January, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.
In January last year, the inflation numbers for farm and rural workers was at 5.49% and 5.74%, respectively.
"Point to point rate of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index Agricultural Labourers and CPI-RL (Rural Labourers) stood at 6.85% and 6.88% in January 2023 compared to 6.38% & 6.60%, respectively in December 2022 and 5.49%," the labour ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Food inflation rose to 6.61% and 6.47%, respectively, last month from 5.89% and 5.76%, respectively, in December 2022.
For farm and rural workers, the food inflation stood at 4.15% and 4.33%, respectively, in January last year.
In January, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 3 and 2 points to stand at 1,170 and 1,181 points, respectively, compared to December last year.
Among the states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL was in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and in the case of rural workers, the highest print was in Tamil Nadu. This was mainly on account of a rise in the prices of wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, onion, vegetables and fruits, and firewood.
On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced in Assam, primarily due to a fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, chillies green, vegetables and fruits, among others.
The rise/fall in index varied from state to state.
In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 6 points in 14 states and a decrease of 1 to 12 points in 6 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,356 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 914 points stood at the bottom.
In case of rural labourers, there was an increase of 1 to 7 points in 13 states and a decrease of 1 to 12 points in 7 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,345 points topped the index and with 960 points, Himachal Pradesh stood at the bottom.