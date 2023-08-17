Retail Inflation Expected To Average Above 6% In July-September Quarter, Says RBI

India's retail inflation is expected to average well above 6% in the second quarter ending September on higher food prices, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The uptick in inflation in June mutated in July, with the unprecedented shock to tomato prices spilling over to other vegetables, the central bank in its monthly bulletin for August 2023. While the core inflation witnessed a moderation, headline inflation is likely to stay above the RBI's tolerance zone, it said.

High-frequency food price data for August so far (up to 14th) show that prices of cereals and pulses continued to increase, according to an analysis by the RBI. Edible oil prices continued to decline in July-August. Tomato prices, on an average, registered a further increase, although more recent data indicate some pullback in prices, it said. Onion and potato prices also registered sequential upticks, the central bank said.

"Our economic activity index nowcasts GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 at 7.8%," it said.

In its July 2023 update, the IMF revised India’s growth upwards to 6.1% for 2023-24. "We maintain our view that this projection may be surprised on the upside even with this upgrade," the central bank said.

