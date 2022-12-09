Retail Auto Sales Surge To Second Best Ever In November On Wedding Demand

India’s automobile sales at dealerships surged to the second highest level ever as the marriage season boosted demand in November.

Sales rose 25.7% over a year earlier to 23.8 lakh units in the month, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. They were 1.5% higher than the corresponding pre-pandemic month of 2019.

“November 2022 has clocked the highest retails in the history of the Indian automobile industry, with March 2020 as an exception when retails were higher due to the BS-4 to BS-6 transition,” Manish Raj Singhania, president at FADA, said in a statement. “The baton was passed by the positive run of festive sales to the Great Indian Wedding Season—from Nov.14 to Dec.14—where around 32 lakh weddings will be solemnised across the country.”

The dealer body said the better availability of cars, new launches, and increase in rural demand aided sales of passenger vehicles, with compact SUVs and SUVs dominating the sales.