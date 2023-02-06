Retail Auto Sales Rise In January With Growth Across Categories

Retail auto sales saw a healthy start to the year, with all major categories registering growth, but segments such as two-wheelers continued to see lower sales compared to the pre-Covid period.

Total sales rose 13.6% to 18.27 lakh units in the month, according to the data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Compared to the pre-Covid month of January 2020, the total sales were 8% lower, as two-wheelers have yet to recover to those levels.

"The two-wheeler category showed a growth of 10% year-on-year but when compared to 2021 and the pre-covid month of January 2020, it continued to see pressure as the same fell by 7% and 13%, respectively," Manish Raj Singhania, president of the dealers’ body, said in a statement.

Sentiments are improving at a snail’s pace as the rural market is yet to fully come to the party as the cost of ownership has shot up significantly while disposable income has not increased in the same ratio, he said.

With a spike in sales in October and November due to festive and wedding season demand, two-wheeler sales fell again in December, casting doubt on the segment's claimed demand recovery. Sales increased 10% to 12.65 lakh units in January.