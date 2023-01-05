Retail Auto Sales Fall In December As Two-Wheelers Remain A Drag

India’s automobile sales at dealerships slowed in December, after a festive boost to sales in the last two months, as weak demand for two-wheelers pulled down the total tally.

Total sales fell 5.4% to 16.22 lakh units in the month, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. The sales were 21% and 12% lower than corresponding months in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

"The month of December went into a lull after two super months of October and November, which witnessed an adrenaline rush in the entire auto industry," Manish Raj Singhania, president at FADA, said in a statement. "While all other categories were in the green, it was the two-wheeler segment that once again dragged total sales down by 11%."

Following a spike in sales in October and November due to festive and wedding season demand, two-wheeler sales fell again in December, casting doubt on the segment's claimed demand recovery.