RentoMojo Suffers Data Breach, Possibly Affecting 1.5 Lakh Users 

Rentomojo has said that it has suffered a data breach that could potentially affect its 1.5 lakh-strong subscriber base for furniture and electronics rental platforms.

The company had identified a security breach that involved unauthorised access to one of its databases, the platform’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Geetansh Bamania, said. "While we are still investigating, we believe it is our responsibility to inform you first," he said in a message to customers late Wednesday night.

Upon becoming aware of the breach, the company initiated an investigation and engaged "leading cybersecurity and legal experts" for assistance, he said.

The attackers were able to get unauthorised access to customer data, including in some cases personally identifiable information, Bamania said. However, the breach had "no impact on any financial information like credit cards, debit cards, or UPI", as those are not stored in their database, he said.

The incident has been reported to appropriate authorities, and RentoMojo said it has secured the database and encrypted all stored information.

Several users on Twitter complained that they received emails with personal information from a criminal black-hat hacker group called ShinyHunters, which has taken responsibility for the attack.