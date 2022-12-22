Renewable Energy Sector To Boom With Likely Investments Of Over $25 Billion In 2023

Singh further said: "We are also doing (solar) manufacturing, which will also attract investment. Currently, a capacity worth Rs 8,780 crore is under construction. It includes polysilicon and module. We are bringing the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme worth Rs 19,500 crore, under which around 40GW capacity will be developed. We are also doing offshore wind of 4GW, which will also fetch billions of dollars."