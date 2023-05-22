ReNew To Commission 6 GW Module Manufacturing Capacity By End Of Summer

The company is setting up a 2-GW module manufacturing capacity in Dholera, Gujarat, and another 4 GW in Rajasthan.

Given India's dependence on Chinese and other imports, it was an important strategy to become self-reliant, according to the chief executive officer. "The government of India is doing an extremely good job by addressing the industry needs," Sinha said. "I will give them full marks for doing that."

On March 23, the Union government allocated a total of 39.6 GW of domestic solar PV module manufacturing capacity under the Solar PLI Scheme- Tranche II. This was awarded to 11 companies with a total outlay of Rs 14,007 crore. If the awards under Tranche 1 are added, the total capacity awarded is 48.34 GW, with a cumulative support of more than Rs 18,500 crore from the government.

India desperately needed the integrated solar panel manufacturing capacity as more than 85% of the solar equipment were imported. However, after the awards under the Solar PLI Scheme, the country will have 48.4 GW of manufacturing capacity by fiscal 2026, which is well above the 10 GW capacity the government has awarded in any fiscal.