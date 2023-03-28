ReNew Repays $1 Billion To Offshore Bondholders
The amount repaid includes the recent amortisation of $180 million, ReNew said in a statement.
ReNew Energy Global Plc. on Tuesday said it has repaid more than $1 billion to its offshore bondholders in the current financial year.
"ReNew has repaid more than $1 billion to its offshore bondholders in FY23. The amount repaid includes the most recent amortisation of $180 million this month," the clean energy company said.
Over the past fiscal, the Nasdaq-listed company refinanced $525 million in the domestic markets ahead of the March 2024 maturity, in addition to repayment of $300 million from its internal cash flow accruals.
Post this refinancing, asset-backed bonds worth $325 million would be due for repayment in FY24-25, while the rest of the dollar bonds worth $1.7 billion would be due for maturity in FY26-27 and beyond, it said.