Renesas Exploring Local Production Of Chipset Developed In Partnership With TCS

Semiconductor company Renesas is exploring the local production of chipsets that the company is developing in partnership with leading software company TCS, a senior official of the company said.

Last month, Tata Consultancy Services and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas) opened a joint innovation centre in Bengaluru and Hyderabad to jointly develop semiconductor chipsets for wireless technologies, industrial technologies, etc. for the global market.

The company's Executive Vice President and General Manager, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Sailesh Chittipeddi told PTI that the collaboration is on the lines of 'Make in India to make for the world'.